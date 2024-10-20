Sign up
72 / 365
On The Avenue
Before I started back to my vehicle l decided I needed a picture of Jasper Avenue which is the main road running east west from 82 Street to 124 Street
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
9
9
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
17th October 2024 6:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
downtown
,
city
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Beautiful evening shot with all the lights.
October 21st, 2024
