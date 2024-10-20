Sign up
Photo 4800
Around Downtown
Posting the last set of pictures from the old Warehouse District downtown Edmonton. This one from the bak Alley l was walking through. More pictures in my other two albums
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4944
photos
315
followers
494
following
1315% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
17th October 2024 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
back
,
alley
,
edmonton
L. H.
ace
Like it.
October 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely lightburst.
October 21st, 2024
