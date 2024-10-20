Sign up
72 / 365
One Solid Door
I saw this door as l was walking back to my vehicle. Something about it caught my eye so l took a moment to take a picture
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Album
Album 2
Tags
door
,
architecture
,
building
,
warehouse
,
condo
Diana
ace
Lovely capture, I also like the brickwork.
October 21st, 2024
