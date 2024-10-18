Sign up
Previous
70 / 365
Great Escape
There are many reasons l enjoy taking pictures in the Old Warehouse District downtown. One of them is things you see in back alleys. There is something that appeals to me about fire escapes
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
3
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
17th October 2024 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
architecture
,
building
,
warehouse
,
escape
leggzy
The fire stairs give nice angled lines to the back of this otherwise plain looking building
October 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely find and shot, we don't have external fire escapes on buildings here.
October 19th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful fire escape, great lines and angles
October 19th, 2024
