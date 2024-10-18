Previous
Great Escape by bkbinthecity
Great Escape

There are many reasons l enjoy taking pictures in the Old Warehouse District downtown. One of them is things you see in back alleys. There is something that appeals to me about fire escapes
leggzy
The fire stairs give nice angled lines to the back of this otherwise plain looking building
October 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely find and shot, we don't have external fire escapes on buildings here.
October 19th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful fire escape, great lines and angles
October 19th, 2024  
