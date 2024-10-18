Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
70 / 365
A Few Things l Like
This picture has a few things I like. First it's in a back alley. Secondly the lights in the windows and finally the ghost sign
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4938
photos
315
followers
495
following
19% complete
View this month »
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Latest from all albums
68
4796
69
69
4797
70
70
4798
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
17th October 2024 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ghost
,
signs
,
downtown
,
back
,
architecture
,
building
,
alley
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, a lovely pop of colour from the lights.
October 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close