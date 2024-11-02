Previous
Downtown Mural 2
Downtown Mural 2

Here is the second new mural in downtown Edmonton
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful mural, I love the colours.
November 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great colours… great sgot
November 3rd, 2024  
