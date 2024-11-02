Sign up
85 / 365
Downtown Mural 2
Here is the second new mural in downtown Edmonton
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
mural
,
downtown
,
artwork
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful mural, I love the colours.
November 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great colours… great sgot
November 3rd, 2024
