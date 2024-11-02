Previous
Downtown Mural by bkbinthecity
Photo 4813

Downtown Mural

The other day l saw an article on some new murals so l decided to go check them out. Here is the first one.
Check out my other two albums
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1318% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a wonderful find and capture, beautiful mural and and flowers.
November 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sooo cheerful and beautiful.
November 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise