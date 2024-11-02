Sign up
Photo 4813
Photo 4813
Downtown Mural
The other day l saw an article on some new murals so l decided to go check them out. Here is the first one.
Check out my other two albums
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Tags
mural
,
downtown
,
artwork
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful find and capture, beautiful mural and and flowers.
November 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Sooo cheerful and beautiful.
November 3rd, 2024
