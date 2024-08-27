Previous
1885 Street by bkbinthecity
Photo 4746

1885 Street

Fort Edmonton Park not only has a replica of the fur trading post but has three sections depicting Jasper Avenue, Edmonton's main roadway through downtown, in 1885, 1905 and 1920.
The top two pictures show portions of 1885 street.
The bottom two show the Bellerose school. It was actually not in Edmonton but was in the town of St. Albert just north of Edmonton. In order to preserve it due to the fact that it is the original building it was donated to Fort Edmonton Park.
It started operating in 1885 and continued until 1920.
We have a family connection to the school. My one brother-in-law's Grandmother who was born in 1905 attended the school and was taught by its teacher Octave Bellerose
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1300% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a fabulous collage and blast from the past. What a wonderful and interesting park to visit.
August 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I love that little school building. Thought it was a cottage until I read your narrative. Wow, another great family connection!
August 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise