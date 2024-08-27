1885 Street

Fort Edmonton Park not only has a replica of the fur trading post but has three sections depicting Jasper Avenue, Edmonton's main roadway through downtown, in 1885, 1905 and 1920.

The top two pictures show portions of 1885 street.

The bottom two show the Bellerose school. It was actually not in Edmonton but was in the town of St. Albert just north of Edmonton. In order to preserve it due to the fact that it is the original building it was donated to Fort Edmonton Park.

It started operating in 1885 and continued until 1920.

We have a family connection to the school. My one brother-in-law's Grandmother who was born in 1905 attended the school and was taught by its teacher Octave Bellerose

