1920 Street

More pictures from Fort Edmonton Park. This time from 1920 Street.

The centre picture showing of some of the parks transportation. A Streetcar and an old automobile.

Top left going clockwise.

1. A replica of the Capitol Theatre that used to sit on Jasper Avenue. This a fully functional theatre and throughout the year the feature old classic movies.

2. Bill's Confectionery with half of the shop selling tobacco products and the other half selling ice cream.

3. The Al-Rashad Mosque which was moved to Fort Edmonton Park and restored and is now preserved. A huge part of not only Edmonton history but Canadian history as it the very first Mosque ever built in Canada.

4. A replica of The Motordrome which fixed and sold automobiles. They had a great selection of vehicles lined up outside. All of which are fully operational.

More pictures in my other albums.

