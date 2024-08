Happy Anniversary

Melody's parents celebrated their 66th Wedding Anniversary today. So l put this collage of pictures together showing them over the years.

I also gave them a bouquet of flowers and took them out for dinner. Top left going clockwise.

1. Mom and Dad at the Hotel MacDonald garden.

2. Family outing to Tim Hortons.

3. Mom and Dad in Dutch costumes from a trip to Holland in 1987.

4. Mom and at Chartwell Seniors Residence after helping at a Service



You can see those pictures in my other two albums