Previous
Photo 4759
Enjoying Whyte Avenue
I found my self in Old Strathcona this afternoon so I decided to go for a walk and take some pictures. Spotted this mural across the street and took a picture of it.
More sights in my other two albums.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
0
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
9th September 2024 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
artwork
