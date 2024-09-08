Sign up
Photo 4758
Elementary My Dear Watson
A popular hangout downtown Edmonton is the Sherlock Holmes Pup. Great food and atmosphere. More downtown pictures in my other two albums
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4818
photos
318
followers
508
following
1303% complete
4751
4752
4753
4754
4755
4756
4757
4758
28
4756
29
29
4757
30
30
4758
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
31st August 2024 5:37pm
Tags
downtown
,
restaurant
,
architecture
,
pup
,
building
,
edmonton
