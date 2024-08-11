Sign up
Fans On The Field
One the fan favorite moments at the baseball game is after the game is over fans are allowed on the field. The players are there to mingle with the fans and the fans have opportunity to have their pictures taken and get autographs
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4734
photos
319
followers
516
following
Views
10
Comments
1
1
Album
Special Events
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
10th August 2024 9:53pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this great scene, how wonderful for the fans.
August 12th, 2024
