34 / 365
Decorative Artwork
Located on the northside of the Knox Free Evangelical Church are these two murals
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
church
,
artwork
,
murals
Lesley
ace
Excellent finds
September 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very meaningful
September 13th, 2024
