Previous
Decorative Artwork by bkbinthecity
34 / 365

Decorative Artwork

Located on the northside of the Knox Free Evangelical Church are these two murals
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Excellent finds
September 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very meaningful
September 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise