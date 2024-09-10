Sign up
Previous
32 / 365
Eating Out
I took a picture of this restaurant. I have been told it's a great place to eat. When l have more time I will go back and check it out
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4824
photos
318
followers
507
following
8% complete
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
30
4758
31
31
4759
32
32
4760
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
9th September 2024 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
restaurant
eDorre
ace
What a neat catch
September 11th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Clever signage on this restaurant! Great capture!
September 11th, 2024
