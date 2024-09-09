Sign up
31 / 365
31 / 365
Rock Fizz
Discovered this sign on the sidewalk promoting a new candy store. I didn't stop in but now l have a reason to go back to Whyte Avenue
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
0
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4821
photos
318
followers
508
following
8% complete
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
29
4757
30
30
4758
31
31
4759
Views
5
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
9th September 2024 2:58pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sign
,
store
,
candy
,
advertising
