33 / 365
The Rescue
This statue depicts a firefighter in action. It was erected to honour those who put their lives at risk to save the live of another individual
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
statue
,
artwork
,
firefighter
Lynda Parker
Fire fighters don't get paid enough for their services or accolades either.
They are unsung heroes.
September 12th, 2024
