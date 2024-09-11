Previous
The Rescue by bkbinthecity
33 / 365

The Rescue

This statue depicts a firefighter in action. It was erected to honour those who put their lives at risk to save the live of another individual
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lynda Parker
Fire fighters don't get paid enough for their services or accolades either.

They are unsung heroes.
September 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise