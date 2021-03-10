Previous
3-10-21 night tree by bkp
69 / 365

3-10-21 night tree

My neighbors have a very bright floodlight that illuminates their tree nicely. It looks creepier in the picture than in real life.
Three good things:
1. A busy day ahead
2. Most of it is outside with dogs
3. Highs in the 50s and sunny
Barbara Paquette

