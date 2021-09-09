Previous
9-9-21 tres enchiladas by bkp
252 / 365

9-9-21 tres enchiladas

A friend took me to a restaurant called Mexican Radio for dinner, and she ordered the same fish tacos she always orders, but I tried something different, three enchiladas: one with grilled portobella mushrooms, one with mixed wild mushrooms, and one with sauteed garlic spinach. All topped with a sweet and smoky and a little bit spicy mole sauce, and a drizzle of lime crema. Oh heaven. I have never had a bad meal there. This was wonderful. And tres leches cake for dessert. Three good things:
1. Good non-alcoholic beers these days for when I have to drive
2. Trying new things and really enjoying them
3. Friends who like good food, too
