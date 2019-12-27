Previous
Next
Marty by blackmutts
Photo 946

Marty

We visited a grocery store with a “smart robot” that tracks all around the store independently, monitoring for spills & other issues. The kids loved him, naturally!
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
259% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise