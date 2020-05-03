Previous
Bug Buddies-chrysalis
Bug Buddies-chrysalis

The caterpillars are in their chrysalis- now all we do is wait until the butterflies decide to come out: I think the first ones converted roughly a week ago, so they can decide to come out any day now.
Brooke Lindsay

