Photo 1085
Playground Closed
I'm posting some pictures of what New York City is like for us during the time- not all the signs will be as pretty as this one.
This was at the little playground next to the Met, not the fancy Ancient One, but it is one of my favorite playground gates.
15th May 2020
15th May 20
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Tags
playground
,
closed
,
new york city
