Previous
Next
Playground Closed by blackmutts
Photo 1085

Playground Closed

I'm posting some pictures of what New York City is like for us during the time- not all the signs will be as pretty as this one.

This was at the little playground next to the Met, not the fancy Ancient One, but it is one of my favorite playground gates.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise