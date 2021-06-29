Previous
Summer! And the fireflies are out…
Photo 1169

Summer! And the fireflies are out…

The kids have started summer camp so I am hoping to squeeze in some hobby time for myself again!

Caught this firefly sitting out in broad daylight (who told him that was allowed?)
Brooke Lindsay

