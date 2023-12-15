Previous
Upper East Side Trader Joe’s by blackmutts
33 / 365

Upper East Side Trader Joe’s

Must be the most beautiful grocery store in the country! Classic Gustavino tiles for those of us who can’t make it to the “secret” out of order train station!
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise