33 / 365
Upper East Side Trader Joe’s
Must be the most beautiful grocery store in the country! Classic Gustavino tiles for those of us who can’t make it to the “secret” out of order train station!
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Tags
ceiling
,
architecture
,
tile
,
vaulted
,
gustavino
