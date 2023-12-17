Sign up
Infinity Cubes in Midtown?
Alas my phone was almost out of battery so I got this shot and failed to look up exactly where this was or who’s responsible for it… but it was a fun surprise after feeling the holiday crowds on 5th Avenue!
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Dorothy
ace
Interesting!
December 18th, 2023
