Infinity Cubes in Midtown? by blackmutts
35 / 365

Infinity Cubes in Midtown?

Alas my phone was almost out of battery so I got this shot and failed to look up exactly where this was or who’s responsible for it… but it was a fun surprise after feeling the holiday crowds on 5th Avenue!
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Interesting!
December 18th, 2023  
