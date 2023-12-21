Sign up
39 / 365
Festive Flight
If I recall correctly, these folks saved the gourds from Halloween/fall decorations and worked them into this lovely doorway scene for the winter holidays.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Tags
door
,
birds
,
holiday
,
decorations
