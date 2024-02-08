Previous
Mystery Tank by blackmutts
Mystery Tank

I think this used to be some kind of pawn shop or something because someone always has eccentric things on display here… including this murky tank which has been here for years
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Photo Details

