89 / 365
Party in the Park
I tried to play up the colors in the confetti without straight up using an app to turn the rest of the photo monotone… this is an an overlook in Central Park across from Bethesda Fountain.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
tree
park
confetti
