Pigeon Calls by blackmutts
108 / 365

Pigeon Calls

We hear these guys all day, so I went out to the hallway to check and here he was… he paused his cooing to beg for a bit then just waited for me to leave and stop bothering him, like a true New York pigeon.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Photo Details

