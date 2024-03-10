Previous
Jousting Armour by blackmutts
119 / 365

Jousting Armour

A special exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the jousting armor of King Philip I of Castile

https://www.metmuseum.org/exhibitions/the-jousting-armor-of-philip-i-of-castile
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise