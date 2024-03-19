Previous
A Very Important Statue by blackmutts
128 / 365

A Very Important Statue

The first statue in Central Park to portray real, historic women (instead of using the female form as allegory for concepts).
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
35% complete

Photo Details

