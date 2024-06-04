Previous
Next
Roots! by blackmutts
204 / 365

Roots!

These were growing inbetween two wood planks, so you could see the root system clearly when we tried to go through the wood!
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise