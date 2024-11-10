Sign up
363 / 365
My Dog in the Darkness
Actually just monotone with stage lighting from my iPhone, to show off his distinguished older gentleman face
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
dark
dog
face
pet
monotone
stage-lit
