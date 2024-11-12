Previous
Hex & Co. by blackmutts
Hex & Co.

The second birthday event was at Hex & Co., a board game cafe. This chalk illustration is inspired by the art of Flamecraft, a very beautiful board game!
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
