Hello! by blackmutts
237 / 365

Hello!

This blue and gold macaw? Was out in the zoo, hanging down right at pedestrian level, just daring anyone to try petting them. I suspect they were bored and looking to create some more excitement by messing with the humans!
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
