273 / 365
African Painted Dogs
Another photo from our trip to the Bronx Zoo… one of our vary lazy family dogs who could never have survived in the wild had markings that resembled these guys a little bit, so we always visit them when we go!
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
10th August 2024 3:15pm
wildlife
dogs
zoo
painted
african
