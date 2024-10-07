Sign up
Previous
329 / 365
Closing Ceremony at the Rubin Museum
We were there at the end to see them roll out the prayer flags of well wishes for the museum’s journey to transition to a “global” museum.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
0
0
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
Tags
ceremony
,
farewell
,
“prayer
,
museum”
,
“rubin
,
flags”
