Closing Ceremony at the Rubin Museum by blackmutts
Closing Ceremony at the Rubin Museum

We were there at the end to see them roll out the prayer flags of well wishes for the museum’s journey to transition to a “global” museum.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Brooke Lindsay

