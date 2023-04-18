Previous
Ocotillo detail by blueberry1222
Photo 2962

Ocotillo detail

It only produces leaves after it's received enough rain. The rest of the time it looks like a bunch of dry sticks. (Pronounced oco-tea-yo)
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Photo Details

