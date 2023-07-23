Prison

I'm on a road trip. Currently in Colorado. Cañon City. It's the only city in the US with the tilde above the n. Beautiful area. But also plays host to three prisons. I went to the prison museum today. It wasn't very good. Riding the Royal Gorge train was better. I took loads of photos, but I'll have to process them at home.



The prison pictured dates to the late 1800s. It was founded a few years before Colorado became a state. Priorities.



The Florence "Supermax" is nearby. Florence houses male inmates in the federal prison system deemed the most dangerous and in need of the tightest control, including prisoners whose escape would pose a serious threat to national security. Prisoners include El Chapo, Ted Kaczynski (aka the Unabomber, who, btw, died recently), and Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.



I will not be picking up any hitchhikers

