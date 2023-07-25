Previous
Cattle in the river by blueberry1222
Cattle in the river

I was hiking a river trail in Colorado and came across this scene.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Dawn ace
A lovely rural shot
July 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
They must have needed to cool down, fabulous capture and scene.
July 25th, 2023  
