Photo 3060
Cattle in the river
I was hiking a river trail in Colorado and came across this scene.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-J337AZ
Taken
23rd July 2023 7:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
america
,
cows
Dawn
ace
A lovely rural shot
July 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
They must have needed to cool down, fabulous capture and scene.
July 25th, 2023
