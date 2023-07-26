Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3061
Trinitite
Went to the Bradbury 'Manhatten Project' Museum in Los Alamos today. I learned so many new things, a lot of it disturbing. Will watch the Oppenheimer movie in an IMAX theater when I get home.
Photographed are actual chunks of "trinitite." Welcome to the Anthropocene.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
4503
photos
218
followers
247
following
838% complete
View this month »
3054
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-J337AZ
Taken
26th July 2023 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
atom-bomb
,
los-alamos
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close