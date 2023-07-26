Previous
Trinitite
Trinitite

Went to the Bradbury 'Manhatten Project' Museum in Los Alamos today. I learned so many new things, a lot of it disturbing. Will watch the Oppenheimer movie in an IMAX theater when I get home.

Photographed are actual chunks of "trinitite." Welcome to the Anthropocene.
