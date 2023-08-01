Sign up
Photo 3063
Very Large Array
Drove by the Very Large Array on my way to Santa Fe. There are 27 of these radio dishes to complement the work of giant, single-dish telescopes. It was really cool to see, and I could hear it buzz!
https://public.nrao.edu/telescopes/VLA/
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
telescope
Elisa Smith
ace
Would be great to see. Great shot and pov.
August 1st, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and pov, that must have been quite amazing to see so close!
August 1st, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great shot
August 1st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture & yes, it would be great to see.
August 1st, 2023
