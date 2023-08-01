Previous
Very Large Array by blueberry1222
Photo 3063

Very Large Array

Drove by the Very Large Array on my way to Santa Fe. There are 27 of these radio dishes to complement the work of giant, single-dish telescopes. It was really cool to see, and I could hear it buzz! https://public.nrao.edu/telescopes/VLA/
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Elisa Smith ace
Would be great to see. Great shot and pov.
August 1st, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and pov, that must have been quite amazing to see so close!
August 1st, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great shot
August 1st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture & yes, it would be great to see.
August 1st, 2023  
