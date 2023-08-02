Previous
Kuaua Pueblo by blueberry1222
Photo 3064

Kuaua Pueblo

Coronado Historic Site near Albuquerque. In 1540, Francisco Vásquez de Coronado entered the Rio Grande valley somewhere near this site, searching for the fabled Seven Cities of Gold.

When archeologists excavated the ruins of Kuaua Pueblo during the 1930s, they discovered a square kiva in the south plaza of the community. This kiva, or ceremonial chamber, contained many layers of mural paintings. These murals represent some of the finest examples of Pre-Columbian art ever found in the United States.

https://www.intermountainhistories.org/items/show/404
