Taos by blueberry1222
Photo 3085

Taos

I loved everything about Taos. The colors, the architecture, the art. I took this photo at the Couse-Sharp Historic Site (artist studios).
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Gerasimos Georg. ace
so beautiful!
August 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Absolutely stunning, I love this!
August 23rd, 2023  
