Fence, building, sky by blueberry1222
Photo 3086

Fence, building, sky

I found the Santa Fe/Taos artist communities so inspiring. I discovered so many fascinating artists. My new favorite is Virgil Ortiz with his concept of "indigenous futurism."
https://www.virgilortiz.com/inside-indigenous-futurisms
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

william wooderson
A simple yet fun play of patterns and contrasts! Fav.
August 24th, 2023  
