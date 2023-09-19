Previous
saguaro by blueberry1222
saguaro

majestic branches
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
CristinaL ace
Great clarity! I love the shadow capture!
September 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice textures
September 20th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Marvelous capture. I was recently reading about saguaro cacti and was quite amazed. As well as providing a home and sustenance for numerous desert critters they produce beautiful flowers, live to around 175 years and weigh around six tons. Quite an amazing desert plant.
September 20th, 2023  
