snakes! by blueberry1222
Photo 3111

snakes!

Oh, wait, it's just a cactus.
It's scientific name is Peniocereus serpentinus (penis cactus snake is how I read it). Seriously.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Dave ace
Nice shot. LOL
September 19th, 2023  
