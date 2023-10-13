Previous
Starfish Flower Cactus by blueberry1222
Starfish Flower Cactus

I always love seeing this cactus in bloom! It's also called "Carrion Cactus" because it smells like death and attracts flies as pollinators!

It's part of the carnivorous family, but they do not devour their visitors.

https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/ornamental/cacti-succulents/starfish-flower/growing-starfish-flowers.htm
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Krista Marson

Beautifully captured.
October 13th, 2023  
