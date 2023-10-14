Previous
variegated by blueberry1222
Photo 3137

variegated

I love the color combination on this rose.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Diana
Stunning capture and colours.
October 19th, 2023  
Kate
I agree with Diana!
October 19th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers
Beautiful shot
October 19th, 2023  
