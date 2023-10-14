Sign up
Photo 3137
variegated
I love the color combination on this rose.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
3
2
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
4605
photos
210
followers
244
following
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
rose
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and colours.
October 19th, 2023
Kate
ace
I agree with Diana!
October 19th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Beautiful shot
October 19th, 2023
