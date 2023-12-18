Previous
native cactus by blueberry1222
Photo 3202

native cactus

Seriously, I can't imagine these Hedgehog cacti springing back to life. They have been burned to a crisp. So. Freaking. Sad. Breaks my heart to see them like this. No specimen was spared. Each one I encountered looked this bad.
18th December 2023

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
Photo Details

